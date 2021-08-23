Five matches have been announced for tonight’s AEW “Dark: Elevation” episode on YouTube.

Tonight’s show will be headlined by Death Triangle’s PAC, Rey Fenix and Penta El Zero M vs. The Dark Order’s Evil Uno, Colt Cabana and Alan “5” Angels.

AEW has announced the following matches for tonight’s show, which was taped last Wednesday in Houston, Texas:

* Tay Conti vs. Promise Braxton

* Dante Martin vs. Anthony Bowens

* The Varsity Blonds (Brian Pillman Jr., Griff Garrison) vs. Warren Johnson and Zack Mason

* Best Friends (Orange Cassidy, Chuck Taylor, Wheeler Yuta) vs. The Hybrid2 and The Blade

* Death Triangle (PAC, Rey Fenix, Penta El Zero M) vs. The Dark Order (Evil Uno, Colt Cabana, Alan Angels)

Elevation airs every Monday night at 7pm ET on the AEW YouTube channel.

