AEW Blood & Guts is returning to where it all began.

During this week’s episode of AEW Collision, All Elite Wrestling announced that the 2026 edition of Blood & Guts will take place on November 4 at Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.

The annual Blood & Guts special debuted in 2021, with the inaugural event also taking place in Jacksonville. The concept has remained an annual fixture on AEW television in the years since.

Last year’s Blood & Guts was held at First Horizon Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina.

For those interested, you can check out our complete AEW Collision Results 9/12/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.