AEW has officially revealed the date and location for their Winter Is Coming event.

The television special will take place on December 15th from the Culwell Center in Garland Texas, and will be one of the final Dynamites that air on TNT prior to the promotion’s move to TBS in 2022. This is also the second ever Winter Is Coming following last year’s inaugural event, which saw the arrival of the icon Sting and the crowning of Kenny Omega as AEW world champion.

Check out the announcement below.