AEW has announced the date of this years ALL OUT 2022 pay-per-view.

The show will take place on Sunday September 4th, and will most likely also take place in Chicago Illinois, as the show has taken place there every year other than 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp stated on Twitter that talent were told it will most likely take place at the NOW Arena as it did last year.

AEW All Out is Sunday, September 4 — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) June 26, 2022

Talent were told it was a while back. Hope it's changed to United https://t.co/RBhnTHqo3o — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) June 26, 2022

Last year’s ALL OUT saw the debut of Bryan Danielson and Adam Cole, as well as the first CM Punk match in 7 years.