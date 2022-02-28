AEW has announced on Twitter that they will be making their debut in Detroit Michigan on June 29th for a live episode of Dynamite, as well as a taping for their Friday program, Rampage. Tickets are set to go on sale next Friday, March 11th. Details below.

🚨DETROIT ROCK CITY the wait is OVER 🚨#AEW makes its Detroit, MI debut WEDNESDAY, June 29th at @LCArena_Detroit for #AEWDynamite & #AEWRampage!

Set your reminder: Tickets (start at $29+fees) go on sale NEXT Friday, Mar. 11th 10AM ET at https://t.co/FIJvZ71BmT pic.twitter.com/8ydAj1efr5 — AEW LIVE EVENTS (@AEWLive) February 28, 2022

Former AEW executive VP and current free agent Cody Rhodes would comment on AEW’s arrival in Detroit, where he credits his wife, Brandi Rhodes, and AEW’s live events president, Rafael Morffi, for making it happen. The American Nightmare writes, “Very cool to see! BIG props to @TheBrandiRhodes / @rmorfnyc for making Detroit finally happen.”

Brandi Rhodes would then tweet out, “Also…it’s nice to have a spouse that recognizes your work and accomplishments.”

Check it out below.

Very cool to see! BIG props to @TheBrandiRhodes / @rmorfnyc for making Detroit finally happen. 🍕 https://t.co/qKDTdbcGRQ — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) February 28, 2022