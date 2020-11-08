AEW has announced that their next pay per view, entitled Revolution, will be taking place on February 27th 2021. At this time no location has been disclosed, but it should be presumed that the show will be hosted at Daily’s Place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Last year’s Revolution saw Jon Moxley defeat Chris Jericho to become the second ever AEW world champion. Check out the announcement below.
Join us for our next PPV #AEWRevolution, Saturday, Feb 27th! pic.twitter.com/Fm9jSI5rJf
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 8, 2020