Some funs news from AEW.

The promotion has announced the upcoming release of “Who We Are” Volume 2. Fans can look forward to this new music compilation hitting streaming platforms on July 18. More details about the “Who We Are” Volume 2 release will be shared soon.

Representation matters ALL the time. WHO WE ARE: A Celebration of Excellence, Volume 2 Hits all DSPs on Thursday, July 18. Stay Tuned for more details! #AEWMusic pic.twitter.com/BqOjShzTGQ — AEWMusic (@AEWmusic) July 1, 2024

The first volume of “Who We Are” showcased a diverse lineup of talented artists, including MegaRan, Will Washington, Righteous Reg, Max Caster, Monteasy, and Wrestle and Flow, among others. Volume 2 promises to continue this trend, bringing fresh and exciting music to AEW fans.