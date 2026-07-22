All Elite Wrestling is headed to the U.K.

And they’re coming correct!

On Wednesday, ahead of the July 22 episode of AEW Dynamite, one of the last handful of episodes leading up to AEW All In: London, AEW issued a press release to announce the first-ever ‘Welcome To Wembley: Fan Experience.’

Check out the complete announcement with all of the details below.

AEW All In: Welcome To Wembley Fan Experience To Take Place During AEW All In: London Weekend

Tickets On Sale This Friday, July 24

July 22, 2026 – All Elite Wrestling (AEW) today announced an AEW All In: Welcome To Wembley fan experience will take place Friday, August 28 and Saturday, August 29 from the Great Hall at Wembley Stadium as part of AEW All In: London weekend.

Each session of AEW All In: Welcome To Wembley will have a limited capacity, allowing those in attendance to experience All Elite Wrestling up close and personal. Fans will have an opportunity to take a photograph with an AEW Star, view rare AEW and talent memorabilia, get a photo taken with the AEW World Championship Belt, purchase AEW All In: London merchandise before Sunday’s event and participate in partner activations with Upper Deck, Heavy’s, Shirt Farm and more. In addition, a live DJ will host contests and giveaways, and fans will be treated to an exclusive preview scene from AEW Presents The Last Match.

Tickets for each session of the AEW All In: Welcome To Wembley fan experience will be priced at €60 and go on sale this Friday, July 24 at 10 AM BST via AEWTix.com and LiveNation.co.uk. Fans interested in early access presale opportunities can register to become an AEW Insider by visiting allelitewrestling.com/aew-insider. Five individual sessions throughout the weekend will be available for fans to choose from. The sessions are as follows:

Friday, August 28

11:00 AM – 1:30 PM

2:30 PM – 5:00 PM

Saturday, August 29

9:00 AM – 11:30 AM

12 Noon – 2:30 PM

3:00 PM – 5:30 PM

Additional information regarding the AEW All In: Welcome To Wembley fan experience will be forthcoming and will be available at www.allelitewrestling.com. Tickets for AEW All In: London on August 30 at Wembley Stadium are currently on sale via AEWTix.com and LiveNation.co.uk.

About AEW

Founded by CEO, GM and Head of Creative Tony Khan in 2019, All Elite Wrestling is a red-hot professional wrestling promotion that presents more than 100 live events a year around the world and features a world-class roster that injects new spirit, freshness and energy into the industry. AEW Dynamite airs every Wednesday from 8-10 p.m. ET on TBS and simulcasts on HBO Max, AEW Collision airs every Saturday from 8-10 p.m. ET on TNT and simulcasts on HBO Max. For more info, check out X.com/AEW; Instagram.com/AEW; YouTube.com/AEW; Facebook.com/AEW.