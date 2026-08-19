AEW is launching a new show featuring some of the promotion’s biggest stars.

The company announced that “Spill The Tea” will premiere on Thursday, August 20. The series features AEW talent sitting down with Rachel Bonnetta for conversations in a tea-time setting.

Based on the trailer (see video below), things don’t always remain calm, particularly when members of the Bang Bang Gang get involved.

Mercedes Mone, Will Ospreay, Kyle Fletcher and Willow Nightingale are among the AEW stars shown in the trailer, with several other members of the roster also appearing.

AEW has not yet announced where “Spill The Tea” will be available to watch.