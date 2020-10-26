AEW has announced on Twitter that this Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite (October 28th) will air one hour earlier than normal. The program, which normally begins at 1am, will now be taking place at midnight due to the recent time changes.

Due to the time changes of this week's episode of Dynamite. #AEWDynamite will air an hour early in the U.K.

Wednesday, October 28th.

Start time: Midnight UK time.

Watch via https://t.co/jqwirMTleV pic.twitter.com/bkyIfyyiiM — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 26, 2020

This will not have any effect on viewers in the United States, with TNT still airing the show at 8pm EST.