AEW announced the following:

AEW Double or Nothing Fan Fest 2023

All Elite Wrestling brings our Fan Fest PPV tradition to Las Vegas!

MGM Grand Conference Center will host the festivities in the Grand Ballroom on Saturday, May 27th from 10am PDT until 6pm PDT, with stage shows kicking off at 10:30am. Join us for a variety of stage shows featuring Jazwares, Hey!(EW), All Elite Arcade, AEW Unrestricted Podcast and more!

A selection of AEW talent Meet & Greets will be available for purchase as an add-on to your GA ticket.

***Please be aware of the rules and restrictions for each event, personal item limits will be strictly enforced, and any violation of stated restrictions can result in removal from event without refund***

Grand Ballroom at MGM Grand

3799 South Las Vegas Boulevard

Las Vegas, NV 89109

SAT MAY 27, 2023 – 10:30 AM

Doors Open: 10:00 AM

