AEW has announced an Elite vs. Delete Dream Match for the upcoming Double Or Nothing pay-per-view, with The Young Bucks taking on The Hardys.

AEW made the match official during this week’s AEW Rampage after teasing it for months on Being The Elite and AEW programming. Below is Rampage footage of The Bucks addressing The Hardys.

The 2022 AEW Double Or Nothing pay-per-view will take place on Sunday, May 29 from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The announced start time is 7:30pm ET or 4:30pm local time, which is likely when The Buy-In will begin.

Below is the updated card for Double Or Nothing, along with the clip from Rampage:

AEW World Title Match

CM Punk vs. “Hangman” Adam Page (c)

AEW Women’s World Title Match

Serena Deeb vs. Thunder Rosa (c)

AEW World Tag Team Titles Triple Threat

Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland vs. Powerhouse Hobbs and FTW Champion Ricky Starks vs. Jurassic Express (c)

AEW TBS Title Match

Anna Jay vs. Jade Cargill (c)

The Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament Finals

Adam Cole vs. Kyle O’Reilly or ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe

The Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament Finals

Toni Storm or Britt Baker vs. Kris Statlander or Ruby Soho

Anarchy In The Arena Match

The Jericho Appreciation Society (Chris Jericho, Jake Hager, Daniel Garcia, Angelo Parker, Matt Menard) vs. Eddie Kingston, Santana, Ortiz, Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson

Trios Match

House of Black (Malakai Black, Brody King, Buddy Matthews) vs. Death Triangle (PAC, Penta Oscuro, Rey Fenix)

The Hardys vs. The Young Bucks

The Buy-In Pre-show

Hook and Danhausen vs. Tony Nese and Mark Sterling

Will we see @AdamColePro v @KORcombat in the #OwenHart Men’s Tournament Finals? And the @youngbucks threw down the gauntlet & challenged the #TheHardys (@JEFFHARDYBRAND /@MATTHARDYBRAND) to face them at #AEWDon SUNDAY on May 29th LIVE on PPV 8pm ET/ 7pm CT/ 6pm MT/ 5pm PT! pic.twitter.com/wHQ2alYPjB — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 21, 2022

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.