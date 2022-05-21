AEW has announced an Elite vs. Delete Dream Match for the upcoming Double Or Nothing pay-per-view, with The Young Bucks taking on The Hardys.
AEW made the match official during this week’s AEW Rampage after teasing it for months on Being The Elite and AEW programming. Below is Rampage footage of The Bucks addressing The Hardys.
The 2022 AEW Double Or Nothing pay-per-view will take place on Sunday, May 29 from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The announced start time is 7:30pm ET or 4:30pm local time, which is likely when The Buy-In will begin.
Below is the updated card for Double Or Nothing, along with the clip from Rampage:
AEW World Title Match
CM Punk vs. “Hangman” Adam Page (c)
AEW Women’s World Title Match
Serena Deeb vs. Thunder Rosa (c)
AEW World Tag Team Titles Triple Threat
Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland vs. Powerhouse Hobbs and FTW Champion Ricky Starks vs. Jurassic Express (c)
AEW TBS Title Match
Anna Jay vs. Jade Cargill (c)
The Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament Finals
Adam Cole vs. Kyle O’Reilly or ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe
The Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament Finals
Toni Storm or Britt Baker vs. Kris Statlander or Ruby Soho
Anarchy In The Arena Match
The Jericho Appreciation Society (Chris Jericho, Jake Hager, Daniel Garcia, Angelo Parker, Matt Menard) vs. Eddie Kingston, Santana, Ortiz, Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson
Trios Match
House of Black (Malakai Black, Brody King, Buddy Matthews) vs. Death Triangle (PAC, Penta Oscuro, Rey Fenix)
The Hardys vs. The Young Bucks
The Buy-In Pre-show
Hook and Danhausen vs. Tony Nese and Mark Sterling
Will we see @AdamColePro v @KORcombat in the #OwenHart Men’s Tournament Finals? And the @youngbucks threw down the gauntlet & challenged the #TheHardys (@JEFFHARDYBRAND /@MATTHARDYBRAND) to face them at #AEWDon SUNDAY on May 29th LIVE on PPV 8pm ET/ 7pm CT/ 6pm MT/ 5pm PT! pic.twitter.com/wHQ2alYPjB
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 21, 2022
