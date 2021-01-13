AEW and TNT have announced the first annual AEW Dynamite Awards.

The livestream will air on Wednesday, January 27 via the Bleacher Report app. Voting is now open at AEWAwards.com.

The AEW Dynamite Awards will celebrate the top AEW wrestlers and moments from the past year. Categories for the awards include Best Moment on the Mic, Biggest Surprise, Breakout Star – Male, Breakout Star – Female, Biggest Beatdown, High Flyer Award, Hardest Moment to Clean Up After, Biggest WTF Moment, LOL Award, Best Twitter Follow, and Bleacher Report PPV Moment of the Year.

Virtual presenters for the awards show include Shaquille O’Neal, Bert Kreischer, Chael Sonnen, Curtis Granderson, Camille Kostek, Kevin Hefferman, Steve Lemme, Ron Funches, Danielle Fishel Karp and Jensen Karp.

Stay tuned for more on the first annual AEW Dynamite Awards. Below is the full list of nominees:

TNT to Produce First Annual “AEW Dynamite Awards” Distributed Exclusively on Bleacher Report New Awards Show Celebrates AEW Stars and Top Moments on Jan. 27 via Livestream on the Bleacher Report App Voting Opens Today at www.AEWAwards.com January 13, 2021 – TNT and Bleacher Report announced today the first annual “AEW Dynamite Awards,” a new awards show honoring the top AEW stars and viral moments of the past year. The show will livestream on Wednesday, January 27, at 7 p.m. ET/ 4 p.m. PT, exclusively on the Bleacher Report app. Starting today, fans can vote for their favorites in a variety of categories – including Best Moment on the Mic, Biggest Surprise, Breakout Star and Biggest Beatdown – by visiting www.AEWAwards.com. Shaquille O’Neal, Bert Kreischer, Chael Sonnen, Curtis Granderson, Camille Kostek, Kevin Hefferman, Steve Lemme, Ron Funches, Danielle Fishel Karp and Jensen Karp are among the virtual award presenters. The B/R app’s AEW stream is home to an active fan base reaching nearly 150,000 subscribers each month. During the “AEW Dynamite Awards,” fans will be able to post and comment in real-time as awards are announced. The event will also be supported and promoted across B/R social channels – the #1 most engaged sports media brand on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The show will also be available on TNT’s YouTube channel and AEW’s social channels following the event. The first annual “AEW Dynamite Awards” nominees: Best Moment on the Mic:

• MJF “We Deserve Better” Speech

• Cody Rhodes accepts Dog Collar Match

• Jon Moxley accepts Inner Circle Invitation

• Brandi Rhodes confronts Jade Cargill

• Orange Cassidy Debates Chris Jericho Biggest Surprise:

• Matt Hardy’s Debut

• Jake the Snake Roberts confronts Cody

• Brodie Lee arrives as The Exalted One

• Sting’s AEW Debut

• Miro revealed as Best Man Breakout Star – Male:

• Orange Cassidy

• Darby Allin

• Eddie Kingston

• John Silver Breakout Star – Female:

• Hikaru Shida

• Anna Jay

• Tay Conti

• Big Swole

• Penelope Ford Biggest Beatdown:

• Inner Circle jumps Orange Cassidy

• Dark Order attacks Nightmare Family

• Nyla Rose puts Riho + Shida through tables

• Brian Cage sneak attacks Jon Moxley

• The Nightmare Family and Inner Circle brawl High Flyer Award:

• Rey Fenix

• Marq Quen

• Nick Jackson

• PAC Hardest Moment to Clean Up After:

• Orange Cassidy drops orange juice on The Inner Circle

• The Parking Lot Brawl

• The Bunkhouse Match

• Big Swole dumps garbage on Dr. Britt Baker Biggest WTF Moment:

• Cody Rhodes steel cage moonsault

• Sammy Guevara hit by golf cart

• Kenny Omega wins AEW World Championship and walks out of AEW

• Bloody Dr. Britt Baker vs. Hikaru Shida

• Young Bucks frog splash off the stadium railing LOL Award:

• Jericho + MJF: Le Dinner Debonair

• Britt Baker waxes Tony Schiavone

• Young Bucks kick MJF into a pool

• Inner Circle Vegas Trip Best Twitter Follow:

• MJF

• Orange Cassidy

• Dr. Britt Baker

• Nyla Rose Bleacher Report PPV Moment of the Year:

• Stadium Stampede

• Moxley wins AEW Championship

• Shida wins AEW Women’s Championship

• Omega + Page defeat The Young Bucks

• Darby Allin wins TNT Title from Cody

• The Young Bucks win AEW Tag Team title

