AEW has announced on Twitter that the promotion will be coming to Virginia for the first time ever this coming November. It was also revealed in the press release that tickets for the show, which will be a Dynamite, go on sale this week.

🚨New Event On Sale This Week🚨#AEW Virginia Debut!#AEWDynamite / #AEWRampage

Wednesday, November 17, 2021@ChartwayArena – Norfolk, VA

Tickets Start At $29 (Plus Fees) On-Sale This Friday, August 27 at 10am Eastern

🎟️- https://t.co/UN1cNiJJrQ

More events to be announced soon! pic.twitter.com/J1j2ajcIOr — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 23, 2021

This week’s Dynamite takes place from the Panther Arena in Milwaukee Wisconsin.