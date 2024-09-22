AEW is coming to Seattle in a big way in early October.

In addition to the next All Elite Wrestling pay-per-view event, AEW Wrestle Dream 2024, the annual AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday special will also emanate from “The Evergreen State.”

During the September 21 episode of AEW Collision on TNT, it was announced that following next week’s AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam show on September 25, and the AEW Dynamite 5-Year Anniversary show on October 2, a third themed show in three weeks is scheduled for October 8, as AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday will take place.

AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday is scheduled to emanate from the Spokane Arena in Spokane, Washington on October 8, 2024.

Tickets are available now at AEWTIX.com.

