All Elite Wrestling issued the following press release announcing early matchups for their April 9th live event from Jacksonville, which includes Kenny Omega, Cody Rhodes, and the Young Bucks in action. Check out full details below.

AEW Dynamite returns to Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, FL on Wednesday, April 7th. Tickets start at $20 (plus fees) for this live episode of Dynamite Go On-Sale this Monday, March 29th at 10am Eastern – AEWTIX.COM and TICKETMASTER.COM. Don’t miss your chance to see your favorite AEW stars live and in-person by securing tickets this Monday!

AEW Live Event (Non-Televised) – Friday, April 9, 2021

AEW’s first ever live event (Non-Televised) will take place Friday April 9, 2021 at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. Tickets are $30 (plus fees) go on-Sale this Monday, March 29th 10am Eastern at AEWTIX.COM and TICKETMASTER.COM. Don’t miss your chance to see your favorite AEW stars live and in-person by securing tickets this Monday!

Combo Offer for both 4/7 Dynamite and 4/9 AEW Live events is priced at a total of $40 plus fees ($20 per show value) by calling or via email at [email protected] beginning Friday, March 26 9am.

MATCHES SIGNED INCLUDE:

-AEW World Champion Kenny Omega/Michael Nakazawa vs. Matt and Mike Sydal

-The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes vs. All Ego Ethan Page

– AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks/Brandon Cutler vs. The Death Triangle- PAC, Penta El Zero Miedo, Rey Fenix

Also in Action…

– Darby Allin puts his TNT Title on the line live at Daily’s Place

– The Pinnacle- MJF w/ Wardlow, FTR and Shawn Spears

– Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D.

– Jacksonville’s Own Jade Cargill

– Orange Cassidy

And many more!

More matches to be announced soon!

NO TV! YOU CAN ONLY WITNESS THIS EVENT LIVE!

CARD SUBJECT TO CHANGE

AEW Friday Night For Family and Friends!