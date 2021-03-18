AEW has announced the following matchups for next week’s Dynamite on TNT. Check them out below.

-Darby Allin versus John Silver for the TNT championship

-Nyla Rose versus Tay Conti

-The Pinnacle (FTR/Shawn Spears) versus Varsity Blondes/Dante Martin

-Kenny Omega versus Matt Sydal

