AEW has announced the following matchups for next week’s Dynamite on TNT. Check them out below.
-Darby Allin versus John Silver for the TNT championship
-Nyla Rose versus Tay Conti
-The Pinnacle (FTR/Shawn Spears) versus Varsity Blondes/Dante Martin
-Kenny Omega versus Matt Sydal
