AEW has announced an early lineup for next week’s edition of Dynamite on TNT, which includes a high-stakes grudge match between Orange Cassidy and Matt Hardy. Check out the lineup below.
-Varsity Blonds versus The Lucha Bros tag team eliminator matchup
-Red Velvet versus Jaime Hayter
-Orange Cassidy versus Matt Hardy
-Malakai Black versus Brock Anderson
