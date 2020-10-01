On tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite it was announced that an eight-man tournament will be taking place over the next few weeks, with the finals taking place at the November 7th Full Gear pay per view. The commentary trio of Excalbur, Jim Ross, and Taz added that the winner receives a future opportunity at the AEW world title.

The commentary team also revealed the first three entrants into the tournament. They are Kenny Omega, Jungle Boy, and Rey Fenix.

