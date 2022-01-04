AEW has announced 11 matches for tomorrow’s edition of their weekly Youtube episodic Dark, which features top stars like Powerhouse Hobbs, Bobby Fish, and The Acclaimed in action. Check it out below.

-Anna Jay versus Dreamgirl ellie

-Jamie Hayter versus Madi Wrenkowski

-Marina Shafir versus Valentina Rossi

-Tony Nese versus Alan Angels

-The Acclaimed versus Blanco Loco/Axton Ray

-Bobby Fish versus Ryzin

-Dante Martin versus Chandler Hopkins

-The Gunn Club vresus Rolando Perez/Austin Green/Donnie Primetime

-Brian Pillman Jr. versus JD Drake

-Powerhouse Hobbs versus Colt Cabana

-Red Velvet/Leyla Hirsch/Kris Statlander versus Renee Michelle/Sofia Castillo/Marina Tucker