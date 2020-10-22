Bitter rivals Matt Hardy and Sammy Guevara will clash once again.

AEW announced on this evening’s edition of Dynamite on TNT that The Broken One will meet the Spanish Sex God at the November 9th Full Gear pay per view, this time in a bout entitled “The Elite Deletion.” This comes after discovering last week that Guevara was the one who attacked Hardy backstage several weeks ago, extending their feud which began back in the spring.

UPDATED FULL GEAR CARD:

-Jon Moxley versus Eddie Kingston in an “I Quit” match for the AEW world championship

-Darby Allin challenges for the TNT championship (Either Cody Rhodes or Orange Cassidy)

-Finals of the title tournament

-FTR defends the AEW tag team championship

-Sammy Guevara versus Matt Hardy in an Elite Deletion bout