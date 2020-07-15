AEW Announces Fight For The Fallen Post Show Hosted By Tony Schiavone

AEW has announced on Twitter that there will be a post show following tonight’s Fight for the Fallen TNT special. The program will be available on the promotion’s social media channels and hosted by color-commentator Tony Schiavone. Check out the details below.
Immediately following Fight for the Fallen be sure to watch our post-show hosted by @tonyschiavone24!
⬇️ Links to watch ⬇️
Facebook – https://t.co/yEAavFdsFV
YouTube – https://t.co/oZiB2U1XM8 pic.twitter.com/Fj75zOOp4x
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) July 15, 2020
