AEW Announces Fight For The Fallen Post Show Hosted By Tony Schiavone

AEW has announced on Twitter that there will be a post show following tonight’s Fight for the Fallen TNT special. The program will be available on the promotion’s social media channels and hosted by color-commentator Tony Schiavone. Check out the details below.

