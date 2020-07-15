AEW Announces Fight For The Fallen Post Show Hosted By Tony Schiavone

AEW has announced on Twitter that there will be a post show following tonight’s Fight for the Fallen TNT special. The program will be available on the promotion’s social media channels and hosted by color-commentator Tony Schiavone. Check out the details below.

Immediately following Fight for the Fallen be sure to watch our post-show hosted by @tonyschiavone24! ⬇️ Links to watch ⬇️

Facebook – https://t.co/yEAavFdsFV

YouTube – https://t.co/oZiB2U1XM8 pic.twitter.com/Fj75zOOp4x — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) July 15, 2020