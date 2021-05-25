AEW has announced nine additional matchups for this evening’s edition of DARK, which will feature stars like Joey Janela, Brian Cage, Sonny Kiss, the Gunn Clubb, and more. Check out the full lineup below.

-Big Swole/KiLynn King versus The Bunny/Madi Wrenkowski

-Leyla Hirsch versus Vertvixen

-Tesha Price versus Julia Hart

-Diamante versus Reka Tehaka

-Bear Bronson versus Joey Janela

-Angelico versus RYZIN

-Dante Martin versus Jason Hotch

-The Dark Order versus Simon Lotto/Steven Andrews

-Aaron Solow versus Ganon Jones

-Brian Cage versus Sonny Kiss

-Dilon McQueen versus 10

-Gunn Club versus Kal Herro/Liam gray

-Nick Comoroto versus Duke Davis