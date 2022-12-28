Chris Jericho vs. Ricky Starks is now official for the first AEW Dynamite of 2023, and Jericho says he plans to shut down the Starks Experiment.

As noted before, last week’s Holiday Bash edition of AEW Dynamite opened up with Jericho offering Starks a spot in The Jericho Appreciation Society. Starks rejected the idea because he won’t let Jericho leech off him. Starks then challenged Jericho to a match on the January 4 Dynamite. Jericho did not respond to the challenge, but he did order Jake Hager to attack Starks from behind. Starks was beat down by The Jericho Appreciation Society until Action Andretti made the save.

In an update, AEW has now officially announced Starks vs. Jericho for the January 4 Dynamite from the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, WA.

You can see the promotional poster for Starks vs. Jericho poster below. This will be the first-ever bout between the two.

Jericho uploaded the poster to Instagram and captioned it with, “Next Wednesday in #Seattle! Gonna start off the new year by shutting down the @starkybaby experiment… @aew #AEWDynamite #TheOcho #TheWizard #RickyStarks #NotAJAShole”

Starks tweeted the poster and wrote, “Legend vs Legend”

Starks is coming off a loss to AEW World Champion MJF at the Winter Is Coming Dynamite on December 14, but he defeated Cezar Bononi at the December 17 AEW Dark tapings. Jericho dropped the ROH World Title to Claudio Castagnoli at ROH Final Battle on December 10, then lost a major upset to Andretti at the Winter Is Coming special.

As noted, the January 4 Dynamite will mark the arrival of a new look for AEW’s flagship show. You can click here for a sneak peek on the changes, along with comments from AEW’s Vice President of Post Production Kevin Sullivan.

Jericho and Starks have not been announced for this week’s New Year’s Smash edition of AEW Dynamite as of this writing.

Below are the aforementioned posts from AEW, Starks and Jericho:

NEXT WEDNESDAY Jan 4,#AEWDynamite debuts in Seattle at AEW's first 2023 show For the first time ever

8-Time World Champion @IAmJericho vs Absolute @starkmanjones Tix:https://t.co/UN1cNj1SFY And TOMORROW 12/28, don't miss a loaded #NewYearsSmash on

Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/lhZ5iq5yME — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 28, 2022

Legend vs Legend https://t.co/DkTpxEIEk5 — Ricky Starks (@starkmanjones) December 28, 2022

