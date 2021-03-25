AEW has announced their first-ever non-televised live event for Friday, April 9 at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida.

AEW is selling combo tickets to the Wednesday, April 7 Dynamite show and the April 9 live event for $40. The showtime for the TV taping is 7:30 and the showtime for the live event is 7pm.

Matches have not been announced for the live event as of this writing but wrestlers advertised are AEW World Champion Kenny Omega, TNT Champion Darby Allin, Cody Rhodes, MJF, Orange Cassidy, Jade Cargill, Britt Baker and Matt Sydal.

AEW has several live events scheduled for last year but they were nixed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. There is no word yet on how many tickets they plan on selling to this event on April 9.

Stay tuned for updates. Full details on the two shows can be found in the tweet below:

TWO @AEW Events for $40 (plus fees)!!

Wed, April 7 LIVE #AEWDynamite & Fri, April 9 AEW's 1st ever non-televised event! Just $20 per show, Combo Tix go on sale THIS FRIDAY at 9am Eastern & can only be purchased by calling 904-633-2000 or email [email protected] pic.twitter.com/yFvO2jvuI2 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 25, 2021

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.