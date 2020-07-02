AEW Announces First Ever Puppy Battle Royal For Next Week

AEW is making history once again.

The promotion announced on tonight’s Fyter Fest special that they will be holding the first ever puppy battle royal following night two of Fyter Fest next Wednesday. Check out the video ad below, which includes great footage of some of your favorite furry friends.

How about a casual puppy break after that first match #FyterFest #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/pyGBdAOnS6 — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) July 2, 2020

