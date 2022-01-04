The first judge has been revealed for the rematch between Bryan Danielson and AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam Page.

As we’ve noted, the Danielson vs. Page rematch scheduled for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite on TBS premiere will feature judges to prevent a 60-minute time limit draw like last time.

In an update, Max Caster of The Acclaimed took to Twitter today and revealed that he will be one of the judges.

“[speaking head emoji]Y o! Listen! [speaking head emoji] Just got the call! [phone emoji] Since Platinum Max is the Best Wrestler Alive ™, @AEW has booked me to be one of the judges for the World Title match! Don’t worry! I’ll call it down the middle! Let’s go, Bryan Dragon #AEWDynamite #MicDrop [microphone emoji] [downwards arrow emoji] [collision emoji],” he wrote.

There’s no word yet on who else will judge the Danielson vs. Page rematch.

Wednesday’s Dynamite TBS premiere will also feature MJF in action, Malakai Black vs. Brian Pillman Jr., Jade Cargill vs. Ruby Soho in the finals of the AEW TBS Title Tournament, and AEW World Tag Team Champions The Lucha Bros vs. Jurassic Express.

Stay tuned for more. Below is the full tweet from Caster:

