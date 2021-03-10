The first-ever AEW “Dark: Elevation” match will be taped tonight before Dynamite at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida.

The match will feature Jungle Boy vs. Danny Limelight. Paul Wight and Tony Schiavone will be on commentary.

Elevation premieres on Monday, March 15 at 7pm ET on the AEW YouTube channel. It will run each week along with the regular Dark show on Tuesday nights. Wight and Schiavone will be the regular announce team for Elevation.

Stay tuned for more on matches planned for next Monday’s Elevation premiere. Below is AEW’s announcement on tonight’s taping:

