The first match for tonight’s special Saturday night episode of AEW Rampage has been announced.

On Saturday morning, All Elite Wrestling announced “The Virtuosa” Deonna Purrazzo vs. Lady Frost in one-on-one action for tonight’s special episode of AEW Rampage, which airs immediately after AEW Collision on TBS from Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

AEW Rampage will air at 10/9c immediately following the special AEW Collision show on TBS, instead of TNT, later this evening.

“Deonna Purrazzo returns to the ring TONIGHT for the first time since her post-match altercation with Thunder Rosa in Jacksonville at Daily’s Place, TONIGHT, LIVE @ 10/9c on TBS,” read the announcement.

Make sure to join us here tonight at 10/9c for live AEW Rampage results coverage.