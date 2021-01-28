AEW has announced the first matchup for the upcoming women’s title tournament, where the winner will receive an opportunity against current AEW women’s champion Hikaru Shida.

NWA women’s champion Serena Deeb will be taking on the first ever AEW women’s champion Riho, who will be making her first appearance since last February. Riho was stuck Japan due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the travel restrictions that came with it.

AEW has yet to officially confirm dates for the tournament. Stay tuned.