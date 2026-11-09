Tommaso Ciampa won’t have to wait long to make his first defense of the AEW National Championship.

Following his title victory over Andrade El Idolo on Saturday’s episode of AEW Collision, Ciampa is scheduled to put the gold on the line against “Speedball” Mike Bailey during the special combined edition of AEW Dynamite and Collision on Wednesday, November 11.

Ciampa captured the championship from Andrade this past weekend, with Bailey entering the ring afterward to check on his United Empire teammate. The two subsequently exchanged a staredown, setting the stage for Wednesday’s title showdown.

Although Ciampa and Bailey have crossed paths in tag team and multi-man competition, Wednesday will mark their first-ever singles encounter.

For Bailey, the match represents another opportunity to capture his first singles championship in AEW. He has already come up short in five title opportunities in 2026, challenging for the AEW World, TNT, International and National Championships.

Wednesday’s special broadcast will also feature several other notable matches and segments as AEW continues building toward Saturday’s Full Gear pay-per-view.

Will Ospreay and Kyle Fletcher are scheduled for a face-to-face confrontation ahead of their championship clash at Full Gear, while Brodido (Bandido and Brody King) will square off against New Level (Kofi and Austin Creed).

Additionally, Jon Moxley and Marina Shafir will team up to face Jay White and Mercedes Moné in mixed tag team action.

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