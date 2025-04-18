Although AEW won’t be holding a pay-per-view event in June, company President Tony Khan is making sure fans won’t be short on in-ring excitement.

Following the announcement of a special four-hour Fyter Fest edition of Dynamite and Collision earlier this month, AEW has now revealed plans for another supersized broadcast in June. The newly announced special, titled AEW Summer Blockbuster, will also run four hours and was officially confirmed during Thursday’s episode of AEW Collision.

Set to air on Wednesday, June 11th from Portland, Oregon, the Summer Blockbuster event will go on sale to the public next week. The “Summer Blockbuster” trademark was officially registered earlier this week, hinting at the upcoming special before its confirmation.

This new event fits into an already packed schedule for AEW in June. It takes place roughly two weeks after Double or Nothing in Phoenix, Arizona; one week after the Fyter Fest special in Denver, Colorado; and just a week prior to AEW’s highly anticipated debut in Mexico City at Arena Mexico for Grand Slam Mexico. AEW’s next pay-per-view following Double or Nothing will be All In Texas, scheduled for Saturday, July 12th.

Interestingly, AEW will not be airing any live Saturday editions of Collision between May 24th and June 21st, likely due to the condensed schedule and combined tapings. It’s currently unclear if the timing of these extended shows is influenced by scheduling conflicts with the NBA and NHL playoffs.