AEW announced on this evening’s Battle of the Belts III television special that the current reigning ROH and AAA tag team champions FTR will be in action on this Wednesday’s Quake By The Lake edition of Dynamite from Minneapolis.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR QUAKE BY THE LAKE IS BELOW:

-Jon Moxley vs. Chris Jericho for the AEW interim world championship

-Brody King vs. Darby Allin coffin match

-Lucha Bros vs. RUSH/Andrade El Idolo tornado tag

-Jade Cargill vs. Madison Rayne for the TBS championship

-FTR returns to action