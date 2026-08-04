AEW has officially revealed the format, participants and opening-round matches for the inaugural Continental Cup tournament.

The 16-man tournament will crown the first-ever AEW Continental Champion, with the winner also taking home the newly introduced Continental Cup trophy at AEW All In: London later this month.

AEW confirmed that, like the Continental Classic, outside interference will not be permitted during tournament matches. Unlike the Continental Classic, however, there will be no time limits.

The tournament will also feature a unique format.

Rather than using a traditional bracket, the eight first-round winners will advance to the next stage through a blind draw, which will determine the quarterfinal matchups.

The tournament’s semifinal matches are scheduled to take place on August 26 in Glasgow, Scotland, with the finals set for All In, where the inaugural AEW Continental Champion will be crowned.