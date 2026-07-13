AEW has officially announced the location for its Full Gear 2026 pay-per-view.

The company revealed that Full Gear will take place on Saturday, November 14, at the Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix, Arizona, marking AEW’s return to the state after hosting Double or Nothing 2025 at Desert Diamond Arena in nearby Glendale.

Speaking with Arizona Central, AEW President Tony Khan praised Phoenix as an ideal destination for one of the company’s biggest annual events.

“Phoenix is a fantastic sports town,” Khan said. “For the big matchups, it’s a town that creates that big-fight feel, and Full Gear is one of those events. There will be a lot of excitement around this show.”

Khan also pointed to the success of Double or Nothing 2025, noting the acclaim the event received while expressing confidence that AEW has continued to build momentum throughout 2026.

“It was voted the best wrestling show of the year, 2025,” said Khan. “Double or Nothing 2025 was voted the best wrestling show of the year worldwide by Sports Illustrated, and a number of the top publications picked Double or Nothing in Arizona as the best wrestling event of the year last year, and AEW is even better in 2026. We’re having an even bigger and better year in 2026. So it’s perfect that we’re coming back.”

Tickets for AEW Full Gear 2026 will go on sale to the general public on July 27 through AEWTIX.com.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 11/14 for live AEW Full Gear 2026 Results coverage.