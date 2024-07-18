AEW has announced the full lineup for this Friday’s edition of Rampage on TNT. These matches were taped following last night’s Dynamite 250 episode. (SPOILERS CAN BE FOUND HERE.)

-The Lucha Brothers (Penta El Zero Miedo & Rey Fenix) (w/ Alex Abrahantes) vs. Private Party (Isiah Kassidy & Marq Quen)

Kyle O’Reilly & Orange Cassidy & Tomohiro Ishii vs. The Undisputed Kingdom (Matt Taven, Mike Bennett & Roderick Strong)

-Kris Statlander (w/ Stokely Hathaway) in action

-The Learning Tree (Big Bill & Chris Jericho) vs. The Outrunners (Truth Magnum & Turbo Floyd)

-Minoru Suzuki vs. The Butcher