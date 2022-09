AEW has announced the full lineup for this Friday’s edition of Rampage on TNT, which will feature Samoa Joe defending his ROH TV championship, and a grudge match between Matt Hardy and Darby Allin. Check out the full card below.

-Samoa Joe vs. Josh Woods for the ROH Television championship

-Ethan Page vs. Danhausen

-Matt Hardy vs. Darby Allin

-Penelope Ford vs. Willow Nightingale