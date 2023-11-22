AEW has released the full list of competitors who will be competing in the first-ever Continental Classic.

The tournament, which is extremely similar to NJPW’s G1 Climax, begins later this evening on AEW Dynamite from Chicago. Stars will compete in a round-robin style rotation, with each match having a limit of 20-minutes. Winners will receive 3 points. If a draw happens, each wrestler gets a point. The winner becomes the first-ever Triple Crown Champion.

Previously announced for the tournament was Bryan Danielson, Mark Briscoe, Andrade El Idolo and Eddie Kingston. The full list has since been released and broken down into two leagues. Check it out below.

Blue League:

Bryan Danielson

Andrade El Idolo

Eddie Kingston

Brody King

Claudio Castagnoli

Daniel Garcia

Gold League:

Jon Moxley

Swerve Strickland

Rush

Mark Briscoe

Jay Lethal

Jay White