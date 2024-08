AEW is going to the Down Under.

The promotion revealed that it will be running Suncorp Stadium on Saturday, February 15th for its AEW Grand Slam Australia event. This confirms rumors that had been circulating for the last few weeks.

AEW GRAND SLAM LIVE FROM AUSTRALIA February 15th 2025. THIS IS MASSIVE!! pic.twitter.com/dofZv8QNPs — AEWBlog (@AEW_Blog) August 25, 2024

AEW has previously run its Grand Slam events from Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York.