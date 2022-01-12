AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam Page has been announced for tonight’s Dynamite on TBS.

AEW has announced that Page will speak during tonight’s Dynamite show, just one week after retaining over Bryan Danielson.

Page was back in action on this week’s AEW Dark episode, teaming with 10 and Alan “5” Angels for a win over Matt Hardy, Serpentico and Isaiah Kassidy. Hardy would’ve earned a title match on this week’s AEW Rampage if his team won.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s Dynamite from the PNC Arena in Raleigh and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the updated card, along with the announcement on Page:

* Hikaru Shida vs. Serena Deeb

* Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Dante Martin

* Interim AEW TNT Champion Sammy Guevara defends against Daniel Garcia

* CM Punk vs. Wardlow

* AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam Page will speak

Fresh after his bloody victory in his classic rematch against @bryandanielson, we’ll hear from #AEW World Champion #Hangman @theAdamPage TONIGHT on #AEWDynamite LIVE at 8/7c on @tbsnetwork! 🛑 Reminder update your DVRs to record #AEW Dynamite on TBS pic.twitter.com/lYpRoVCSYP — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 12, 2022

