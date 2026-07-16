Harley Cameron has been written off AEW television for the time being.

During the July 11 episode of AEW Collision, Cameron challenged Hikaru Shida for the TBS Championship but came up short in her title bid. Following the match, Shida continued her assault on Cameron, prompting Queen Aminata to run to the ring and make the save.

AEW provided an update on Cameron’s condition during this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

After replaying footage of the post-match attack, the commentary team announced that Cameron has been ruled out of action indefinitely as a result of the injuries she sustained at the hands of Shida.

There is currently no timetable for Cameron’s return to the ring.

For those interested, you can check out our complete AEW Dynamite Results 7/15/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.