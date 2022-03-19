The feud between Hook and QT Marshall is scheduled to continue with next Friday’s AEW Rampage episode on TNT.

This week’s Rampage saw Marshall deliver a backstage promo to announce that next week he will present Hook with the inaugural QT Marshall Certificate of Accomplishment. Marshall said it will be the most glorious day of them all when he invites Taz to the ring to present him with the certificate.

Marshall said fans are still buzzing about his match with Hook at The Buy In pre-show for the recent AEW Revolution pay-per-view, which Hook won. Marshall went on and also said he’s not upset about or ashamed of the loss to Hook, but he’s proud of his prized student, and he wants to reward Hook with the certificate.

Hook remains defeated since debuting on the December 10 edition of Rampage. He has wrestled 6 matches since debuting – 5 Rampage wins over Fuego del Sol, Bear Bronson, Aaron Solo, Serpentico and Blake Li, and the Revolution win over Marshall. All of Hook’s wins have been by submission.

No additional matches or segments have been announced for next week’s AEW Rampage as of this writing. The show will be taped after Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite from the HEB Center in Cedar Park, TX. You can click here for the current line-up for Dynamite.

Stay tuned for more. Below is footage of the Marshall segment on Rampage, along a response from Taz:

Extremely excited for this! @730hook deserves every bit of this! Next Friday can’t come soon enough! https://t.co/m5Otuh8HJ0 — QT Marshall (@QTMarshall) March 19, 2022

Hmmm…this is a new one, I had to my check my ears twice what I heard on #AEWRampage …"Certificate of Accomplishment" https://t.co/a85o51GliW — ftw (@OfficialTAZ) March 19, 2022

.@QTMarshall isn’t upset after his loss against @730Hook. In fact, QT invites his “prize student” #HOOK to receive the first-ever “QT Marshall Certificate of Accomplishment” next FRIDAY on #AEWRampage. Tune in NOW to #AEW Rampage on TNT! pic.twitter.com/2bvz4s24FE — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 19, 2022

