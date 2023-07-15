The feud between “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry and FTW Champion Hook will continue on Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite as Hook puts his title on the line.

Hook has tried to get his hands on Perry ever since Perry turned on him at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door II in June, but Perry continues to escape. Friday’s AEW Rampage saw Hook issue a challenge to Perry in a pre-recorded promo.

AEW has officially announced Perry vs. Hook, with the title on the line, for next week’s Blood & Guts edition of Dynamite. This will be the first-ever match between the two.

Hook has had 7 televised title defenses since winning the FTW Title from Ricky Starks on the Fight For The Fallen edition of Dynamite on July 27, 2002. He has retained over the following wrestlers in televised matches – Zack Clayton, Angelo Parker, Ari Daivari, Lee Moriarty, Matt Hardy, Ethan Page, and Page again in a No DQ Falls Count Anywhere match. Hook also retained over Page at three non-televised AEW House Rules live events.

Below is the updated announced card for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite from the TD Garden in Boston, MA:

* FTW Champion Hook defends against “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry

* AEW World Champion MJF and Adam Cole vs. Sammy Guevara and Daniel Garcia in the finals of the Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament

* The Golden Elite (Kenny Omega, Kota Ibushi, Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson, Adam Page) vs. The Blackpool Combat Club (ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli, Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta), PAC and Konosuke Takeshita in a Blood & Guts match

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.