AEW has pulled Sting from Saturday’s Double Or Nothing Fan Fest in Las Vegas.

It was announced on Wednesday night that The Stinger suffered an injury on last week’s AEW Dynamite, and that he has not been medically cleared to travel to Vegas for Double Or Nothing. AEW noted that Fan Fest meet & greet ticket holders will be sent details on refunds via e-mail.

Sting’s $150 Fan Fest meet & greet tickets were sold out. He was scheduled to appear on Saturday from 11am until 12:30pm.

Last week’s AEW Dynamite from Houston saw Sting, Darby Allin and The Hardys brawl with Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly, Bobby Fish and The Young Bucks, right after Cole defeated Jeff Hardy to advance to the finals of The Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament. While The Hardys and Allin were taken out, Sting fought off Cole and O’Reilly, who attacked with a steel chair. The Bucks then took Sting out with a double superkick. The segment ended with Cole putting a chair around Sting’s ankle, allowing O’Reilly to come off the top rope with a knee drop to the chair.

There’s no word yet on if this is a legitimate injury or an angle to further the storyline.

Sting has won all nine of his matches in AEW since debuting with Allin for a Street Fight win over FTW Champion Ricky Starks and Brian Cage at Revolution 2021. His last match came on the March 23 edition of Dynamite as he and Allin teamed with The Hardys for an eight-man Tornado Tag Team Match win over Private Party, The Butcher and The Blade.

Sting has not publicly commented on the injury announcement as of this writing.

