Last night’s premiere of AEW Rampage saw Doctor Britt Baker successfully defend her women’s championship against Red Velvet in the main event, with Baker picking up the win after locking in her signature lock-jaw submission finsher.

Afterwards Baker continued to attack Velvet when Krist Statlander made the save and knocked the DMD out. Suddenly Statlander would be attacked by indie wrestler Jamie Hayter, who was disguised under a security guards attire. Baker and Hayter would stand tall together to end the show.

AEW would offically announce afterwards that Hayter had signed with the promotion. She is best known for her work with RevPro and the popular Japanese promotion, STARDOM.