AEW has announced on Twitter that the Jericho Appreciation Society, which consists of the Demo God, Jake Hager, Daniel Garcia, and 2Point0, will hold a commencement ceremony on tomorrow’s St. Patrick’s Day Slam edition of Dynamite on TBS.
Last week on Dynamite, @IamJericho shocked fans when he turned on @Santana_Proud & @Ortiz_Powerful, destroying the #InnerCircle. TOMORROW night @ 8pm ET/7pm CT, #AEWDynamite #StPatricksDaySlam is LIVE on TBS, and Jericho has announced the #JerichoAppreciationSociety Commencement! pic.twitter.com/5MuCXOly2K
UPDATED LINEUP IS BELOW:
-Britt Baker vs. Thunder Rosa Steel Cage match for the AEW women’s title
-Scorpion Sky vs. Wardlow for the TNT title
-Adam Page/Jurassic Express vs. Adam Cole/reDRagon
-Jon Moxley/Bryan Danielson vs. Wheeler Yuta/Chuck Taylor
-Jericho Appreciation Society commencement