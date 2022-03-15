AEW has announced on Twitter that the Jericho Appreciation Society, which consists of the Demo God, Jake Hager, Daniel Garcia, and 2Point0, will hold a commencement ceremony on tomorrow’s St. Patrick’s Day Slam edition of Dynamite on TBS.

UPDATED LINEUP IS BELOW:

-Britt Baker vs. Thunder Rosa Steel Cage match for the AEW women’s title

-Scorpion Sky vs. Wardlow for the TNT title

-Adam Page/Jurassic Express vs. Adam Cole/reDRagon

-Jon Moxley/Bryan Danielson vs. Wheeler Yuta/Chuck Taylor

-Jericho Appreciation Society commencement