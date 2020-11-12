AEW has announced that world champion Jon Moxley will defend the title against the number one contender, Kenny Omega, at the December 2nd edition of Dynamite on TNT.

DECEMBER 2nd LIVE on DYNAMITE

Jon Moxley vs. Kenny Omega for the AEW World Championship! pic.twitter.com/rYD3BPwPem — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 12, 2020

Prior to the match announcement Moxley spoke Alex Marvez to discuss what beating Omega a second time would mean for his career.

"Beating Omega once is one thing. Beating Omega twice takes someone special, and that's me" – @JonMoxley.

WATCH #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama. pic.twitter.com/Nx3qztv2PU — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 12, 2020

