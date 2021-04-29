Big news wrestling fans.

AEW has announced that top superstar Jon Moxley will be defending his IWGP United States championship, a title that belongs to NJPW, on the May 12th edition of Dynamite on TNT. The Purveyor of Violence will defend the gold against Japanese legend Yuji Nagata, whom Moxley called out on social media a couple of weeks ago.

This will be the first time that Moxley has defended his New Japan title on AEW television. Aside from their own titles AEW has allowed championships from the NWA, AAA, IMPACT, and now NJPW to be featured on their programming.

