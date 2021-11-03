AEW World Champion Kenny Omega will be in action during tonight’s Dynamite on TNT.

AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head Of Creative Tony Khan announced that Omega will face The Dark Order’s Alan Angels in a non-title match on tonight’s show.

This will be a rematch from the April 22, 2020 Dynamite, which saw Omega pick up the win. That match received praise from fans and wrestlers on social media. AEW hyped tonight’s match and wrote, “Angels took Kenny to the limit in his breakout match April 2020; can Alan break through and beat the champ tonight?”

Omega responded to the announcement and sent a message to his Full Gear challenger, “Hangman” Adam Page.

“No complaints from me. Take notes, Hangman,” Omega wrote.

Angels also commented on the match and wrote, “Different man then a year and a half ago…”

Angels then tweeted a photo from the 2020 match and wrote, “552 days later.”

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s Dynamite from the Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence, Missouri, and be sure to join us for live coverage. Below is the updated line-up:

* AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament: Orange Cassidy vs. TBA. Winner faces Bryan Danielson in the finals at AEW Full Gear

* AEW TBS Title Tournament: Jamie Hayter vs. Anna Jay with the winner facing Thunder Rosa in the quarterfinals

* Samuray del Sol (fka Kalisto) and Aerostar will answer the open challenge from FTR for their AAA World Tag Team Titles

* Andrade El Idolo vs. Cody Rhodes

* AEW World Champion Kenny Omega vs. Alan Angels in a non-title match

