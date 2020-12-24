The wedding is set.

AEW announced on this evening’s Holiday Bash edition of Dynamite that company stars Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford will be having their wedding at the February 3rd Beach Break special on TNT. Sabian, Ford, and the Best Man Miro confirmed the big day during an interview with Tony Schiavone.

And the Wedding Date is…Wednesday, Feb 3rd at BEACH BREAK!

